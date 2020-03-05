UrduPoint.com
Virus Could Cost Airlines $113 Bn Revenue In 2020: IATA

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:13 PM

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The airline industry could lose up to $113 billion in revenue this year due to the impact of the new coronavirus, an industry body warned Thursday, as the epidemic spreads rapidly worldwide.

"The turn of events as a result of COVID-19 is almost without precedent," said Alexandre de Juniac, head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), following a meeting in Singapore.

"In little over two months, the industry's prospects in much of the world have taken a dramatic turn for the worse."

