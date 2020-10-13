UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Delays Israel-UAE Air Link 'to January'

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 08:17 PM

Virus delays Israel-UAE air link 'to January'

Direct flights between Israel and the UAE, slated to begin in October after a landmark normalisation deal, are to be postponed until January because of coronavirus, an Israeli official said Tuesday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ):Direct flights between Israel and the UAE, slated to begin in October after a landmark normalisation deal, are to be postponed until January because of coronavirus, an Israeli official said Tuesday.

The air link, one of the most tangible outcomes of the accord signed at the White House last month, aims to open up tourism and business opportunities to offset the Covid-19 slowdown that has knocked their economies.

But a second lockdown in Israel, which now has one of the world's highest infection rates per capita, has put plans on hold, denting hopes for quick gains.

"I feel with the Covid that we're kind of running with our hands behind our backs," Jerusalem's deputy mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum told AFP during a visit to Dubai, a member of the United Arab Emirates.

Related Topics

World Business Israel White House UAE Dubai Visit Jerusalem United Arab Emirates January October Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia May Have to Suspend Dialogue With EU Over L ..

26 minutes ago

Russia Open For Constructive Cooperation on COVID- ..

26 minutes ago

Russian Security Council Secretary Meets With Arme ..

26 minutes ago

Saqr Ghobash receives ambassadors of Greece, India ..

36 minutes ago

SAA wins ‘Arab Archaeologists League’ award

36 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis welcomes &#039;Hubb&#039; Glob ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.