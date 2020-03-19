UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Endangers 'future Of Aviation' Without State Aid: Lufthansa

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 12:35 PM

Virus endangers 'future of aviation' without state aid: Lufthansa

The chief executive of German airline giant Lufthansa warned Thursday that governments might need to save the industry from the coronavirus crisis, as "drastic cutbacks in flight operations" have grounded over 90 percent of its planes

Frankfurt am Main, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The chief executive of German airline giant Lufthansa warned Thursday that governments might need to save the industry from the coronavirus crisis, as "drastic cutbacks in flight operations" have grounded over 90 percent of its planes.

Some 700 of Lufthansa's 763 aircraft are "temporarily parked" following massive reductions in its flight operations over the coming weeks "due to entry restrictions in many countries and a collapse in demand," the group said.

"The longer this crisis lasts, the more likely it is that the future of aviation cannot be guaranteed without state aid," chief executive Carsten Spohr said in a statement.

A "relief flight schedule" set to run until April 19 will see Lufthansa and its subsidiaries operate "a total of about five percent of the originally planned program," with Austrian Airlines suspending almost all flights until March 28 and Brussels Airlines between March 21 and April 19.

Meanwhile the group's flagship airline will operate remaining long-haul flights from Frankfurt only, wiping out departures from second German hub Munich.

Lufthansa planes will also carry out "around 140 special relief flights" for over 20,000 passengers, as governments in its carriers' home countries repatriate citizens stranded abroad after travel restrictions slammed down.

And its cargo division's aircraft will remain airborne, continuing its regular flight plan apart from connections with mainland China.

"The company is currently examining the possibility of using passenger aircraft without passengers... to further increase cargo capacity," Lufthansa said.

Finance director Ulrik Svensson added that the group is "financially well equipped" to weather the corona storm, with 4.3 billion Euros ($4.7 billion) of liquidity on hand.

Lufthansa also has "unused credit lines" and "further funds are currently being raised," the group said.

Related Topics

Weather Storm China German Company Brussels Frankfurt Munich Hub March April All From Industry Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

People advised to limit social contact, travelling ..

1 minute ago

HEC develops online databank to disseminate virtua ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus pandemic could destroy up to 25 millio ..

1 minute ago

819 recovered COVID-19 patients discharged on Chin ..

1 minute ago

Martyred Lieutenant Agha Muqaddas laid to rest

31 minutes ago

S.Korea to offer 39 bln USD of financial aid packa ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.