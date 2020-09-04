UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus-fearing MEPs Resist Parliament Session In Strasbourg

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 09:46 PM

Virus-fearing MEPs resist parliament session in Strasbourg

Pressure was growing on Friday to delay restarting European Parliament sessions in the eastern French city of Strasbourg, as lawmakers said the sittings would pose an unnecessary health risk

Strasbourg, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Pressure was growing on Friday to delay restarting European Parliament sessions in the eastern French city of Strasbourg, as lawmakers said the sittings would pose an unnecessary health risk.

The chorus of calls will raise hackles in France, which is extremely sensitive to any move that threatens Strasbourg's place as the official seat of the EU's 705-member parliament.

In reality, the lawmakers' home in Strasbourg is almost purely symbolic, with Brussels the de-facto headquarters and permanent base for MEPs, staff and lobbyists, boasting its own committee rooms and plenary chamber.

But the 12 annual sessions in Strasbourg are enshrined in the EU treaties and France has taken the parliament to court on several occasions over alleged violations.

Accordingly, every month thousands of staff based in Brussels make their way to Strasbourg, filling up hotels and restaurants for a four-day plenary session before returning home to the Belgian capital.

"It is completely incomprehensible if the European Parliament is to meet in Strasbourg soon," tweeted Morten Helveg Petersen, a Danish centrist MEP, who will refuse to go.

It would be "irresponsible towards employees and bad example towards others," he added.

Since the coronavirus pandemic erupted in March, sessions have been held mainly by videoconference with a reduced presence of MEPs and staff in person in Brussels, with Paris' grudging assent.

European Parliament President David Sassoli said he was "waiting to hear the assessment of the French authorities on the health situation in Strasbourg".

They will need to provide the "necessary guarantees on the safe travel of the parliament," he tweeted.

The next session of parliament is slated for September 14.

Some of the major political groups in parliament have voiced their opposition to what is derisively called a "travelling circus" with even French MEPs calling for the Strasbourg trips to be delayed longer.

"Once it is established that there is no doubt about the status of Strasbourg, we must respond to extraordinary circumstances by extraordinary measures," socialist MEP Eric Andrieu told AFP.

"It would be irresponsible towards the people of Strasbourg, as well as Europeans travelling from all over to keep the session," he said.

Related Topics

Parliament France Brussels Strasbourg Paris David Chamber March September All From Court Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Amman to rejoin Emirates network from 8 September

2 minutes ago

UAE flies second batch of medical aid to Syria in ..

47 minutes ago

Widespread COVID-19 vaccinations not expected unti ..

1 hour ago

European stock markets welcome mooted Spanish bank ..

39 seconds ago

46 people killed, 46 injured due to rains; PDMA

41 seconds ago

Israel cases surge, South Africa slows: a week in ..

42 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.