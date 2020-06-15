UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Fence Falls In Italy-Slovenia Border Town

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 05:09 PM

Virus fence falls in Italy-Slovenia border town

As coronavirus border restrictions ease across Europe, a nettlesome fence on the Italy-Slovenia border came down Monday, reuniting a town that had been divided for months

Nova Gorica, Slovenia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :As coronavirus border restrictions ease across Europe, a nettlesome fence on the Italy-Slovenia border came down Monday, reuniting a town that had been divided for months.

The mayors of Gorizia in Italy and Nova Gorica in Slovenia cut a symbolic ribbon and hugged each other across the border to mark its full reopening.

"This is a symbolic day. Both Goricas have overcome the epidemic... and proved they share a common reality, unity," Nova Gorica Mayor Klemen Miklavic said before removing a section of fence on Europe Square.

"We are like a table with four legs, two are in Italy and two in Slovenia. If we lose two legs, the table can't stand anymore," added Gorizia Mayor Rodolfo Ziberna.

The fence was installed by Slovenian authorities in March after the country closed its borders, and was particularly symbolic as it ran along a part of the old Iron Curtain and evoked unpleasant memories among older residents.

The original "Gorizia wall" only came down in 2004, the year Slovenia joined the European Union, and since then the town has experienced extensive integration, with residents crossing the border daily to shop, commute to work or go to school.

The border closure in March was particularly disruptive for town residents, but neither Rome nor Ljubljana were prepared to give much leeway.

Ziberna said local co-operation had remained excellent however.

"We believe this is a model of collaboration we could export to all of Europe," he said.

After declaring the end of the epidemic last month, Slovenia has eased travel restrictions with its neighbours.

The border with Italy -- one of the countries hardest hit by the virus -- was the last to come down, and people were finally allowed to cross into Slovenia on Monday with no restrictions.

Italy has recorded almost 4,000 cases per million inhabitants, while Slovenia has had just over 700.

With a population of around two million people, Slovenia has registered just under 1,500 COVID-19 infections and 109 deaths, while more than 34,000 people have died in Italy.

Slovenia now allows restriction-free travel to 19 European countries, though controls remain in place for those arriving from Britain and Sweden, among others.

Related Topics

Europe European Union Died Rome Ljubljana Italy Slovenia Sweden March Border All From Share Unity Foods Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Corona losses beyond projections: Mian Zahid Hussa ..

46 seconds ago

UAE, Mozambique discuss ways to curb COVID-19 impa ..

26 minutes ago

Sheffield Utd boss braced for Premier League resta ..

2 minutes ago

Liquor seized, accused arrested in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company task force remove ..

2 minutes ago

Considerable allocation made in PSDP 2020-2021 for ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.