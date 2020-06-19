UrduPoint.com
Virus-fighting Bank Of England Pumps Out Extra 100bn Stimulus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 01:10 AM

The Bank of England on Thursday unveiled an extra 100 billion of cash stimulus to prop up Britain's coronavirus-hit economy, despite a slump less severe than first thought

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ):The Bank of England on Thursday unveiled an extra 100 billion of cash stimulus to prop up Britain's coronavirus-hit economy, despite a slump less severe than first thought.

The BoE, reporting the outcome of a regular meeting, said policymakers voted by a majority of 8-1 to hike the central bank's quantitative easing (QE) stimulus by the equivalent of $126 billion or 112 billion euros.

The nine-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) panel voted unanimously to leave the central bank's key interest rate at a record-low 0.

1 percent.

The pound held steady after the cash infusion to help retail banks lend to businesses -- a move analysts said was ultimately aimed at avoiding deflation -- a spiral of falling prices.

The QE expansion was widely forecast after the UK economy contracted by one fifth in April amid a nationwide lockdown to try and halt the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Yet policymakers believe that the economy will fare better than anticipated as lockdown restrictions are relaxed.

