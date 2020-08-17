Virus forces New Zealand election delay as Europe tightens curbs

New Zealand on Monday postponed its election to focus on fighting a second wave of the coronavirus as Europe tightened restrictions to curb fresh outbreaks of the disease

Wellington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :New Zealand on Monday postponed its election to focus on fighting a second wave of the coronavirus as Europe tightened restrictions to curb fresh outbreaks of the disease.

Japan has become the latest country to reveal the huge financial fallout from the global pandemic reporting that its economy -- like many others -- had endured a historic contraction.

With more than 21.5 million cases worldwide, a second wave of infections is threatening further disruption as nations from Europe to Asia look to reimpose restrictions.

The disease has killed more than 766,000 people globally since it first emerged in China late last year. The number of deaths has hit 50,000 in India, which is still battling its first wave with 2.5 million infections -- the third-highest in the world.

The postponement of New Zealand's election to October 17 came after the shock discovery of COVID-19 in Auckland last week, ending the nation's 102-day streak without community transmission.

"This decision gives all parties time over the next nine weeks to campaign and the Electoral Commission enough time to ensure an election can go ahead," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

She said the return of the virus -- which sent New Zealand's largest city into lockdown -- had rattled Kiwis and could have discouraged some from voting in a September election.

In South Korea, another country that had brought its initial outbreak largely under control, thousands of Protestant Church members were asked to quarantine as authorities battled outbreaks linked to religious groups.

The largest cluster is centred on the Sarang Jeil Church in Seoul, headedby pastor Jun Kwang-hun who faces allegations of deliberately hindering effortsto contain the virus.