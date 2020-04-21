Virus-Free Costa Deliziosa Cruise to Dock in Genoa, 924 Passengers to Disembark Wednesday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Costa Deliziosa cruise ship that has been a virus-free "bubble" will dock in the port of Genoa on Tuesday afternoon and allow first 924 passengers to disembark on Wednesday morning after 15 weeks of travel, Liguria region's press office said.

"Costa Deliziosa will arrive in the port of Genoa today at 5 pm [15:00 GMT], coming from Barcelona with 1519 passengers and 896 crew members on board. One hundred and twelve people of Spanish, Portuguese and French nationality have disembarked in the Catalan port," the statement read.

The regional authorities received a confirmation earlier Tuesday that the ship was virus-free.

"Tonight there will be further checks by the Office of Marine Health, and tomorrow morning first 924 passengers will disembark," Civil Protection Commissioner of the Liguria region Giacomo Giampedrone said, quoted by the statement.

Giampedrone added that health of Genoa citizens was paramount, which is why a test for coronavirus would be done on a dead body present on the ship as a precautionary measure.