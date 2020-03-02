UrduPoint.com
Virus Hammers Garment Industries In Cambodia, Vietnam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 05:26 PM

Virus hammers garment industries in Cambodia, Vietnam

Cambodia's multi-billion-dollar garment industry is at risk of chain disruption from the deadly coronavirus, its strongman premier said Monday, as the outbreak cripples Southeast Asia's key industries, bringing border trade to a trickle

Lang Son, Vietnam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Cambodia's multi-billion-dollar garment industry is at risk of chain disruption from the deadly coronavirus, its strongman premier said Monday, as the outbreak cripples Southeast Asia's key industries, bringing border trade to a trickle.

The death toll from the virus, which emerged from Wuhan in central China, has reached over 3,000 worldwide -- the bulk of the fatalities in the mainland.

Beijing issued unprecedented lockdowns for cities and provinces most affected, bringing to a shuddering halt the so-called "Factory of the World" -- key to a global supply chain.

The coronavirus has "shaken the global economy", said Cambodia's strongman premier Hun Sen Monday.

Cambodia is already feeling the sting with its $7 billion Dollar garment sector reliant on China for 60 percent of its raw materials.

Last week, the labour ministry announced 10 factories had downsized their production lines, leaving 3,000 workers out of work.

But the full impact of the coronavirus is expected to hit in March, when nearly 200 factories are expected to run out of their reserve inventory of materials.

This could spell doom for 160,000 workers and employees -- more than 20 percent of the sector's 700,000-strong workforce.

Hun Sen said he had asked China to send materials urgently in order to avoid suspending workers.

A labour ministry official told AFP Monday the country is expected to receive "some" by the end of March, though it would not meet its full demand.

Garment worker Pann Sokchea, who toils in Phnom Penh's manufacturing district, fears cuts to her crucial overtime pay.

"Factories no longer have cloth coming in, so workers are concerned about their jobs," she told AFP.

Neighbouring Vietnam also stands to lose as much as $2 billion Dollars if China-sourced materials are delayed for another fortnight, Le Tien Truong, director general of garment corporation Vinatex, told state-run media.

Like Cambodia, the country's industry is reliant on China for 60 percent of fabrics to fuel its clothing production lines according to the Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS).

So far, its garment exports dropped 1.7 percent to $4.5 billion dollars in the first two months of this year.

