UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Hands Japan Pension Fund Worst Loss Since 2008 Crisis

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 04:34 PM

Virus hands Japan pension fund worst loss since 2008 crisis

Japan's huge public pension fund, the world's biggest, said Friday it had suffered its largest annual loss since the global financial crisis, as markets tumbled amid the coronavirus pandemic

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Japan's huge public pension fund, the world's biggest, said Friday it had suffered its largest annual loss since the global financial crisis, as markets tumbled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) said it recorded losses amounting to 8.28 trillion Yen ($77 billion) for the fiscal year that ended in March.

"Stocks plunged in Japan and overseas due to risk-off investor sentiment," the GPIF said in its annual investment report.

Its losses on the equity markets and domestic bond market were slightly compensated by 115.3 billion yen in gains from foreign bonds.

It was the most the fund had shed since its eye-watering 9.3-trillion-yen loss in the year that ended March 2009, as world financial markets plunged after Lehman Brothers collapsed in September 2008.

Japan's 160-trillion-yen pension fund has nearly doubled the share of equities in its bond-heavy portfolio to generate higher returns.

The conservative fund had long kept the majority of its cash in super-safe and Japanese government bonds, generating anaemic returns.

The move into riskier asset classes was aimed at financing the needs of Japan's soaring number of retirees who depend on payouts from the fund.

This year, the GPIF has decided to raise the allocation of foreign bonds in its portfolio to 25 percent from 15 percent, according to the Nikkei business daily.

The fund aims to invest more in foreign bonds that carry higher yields while gains from Japanese government bonds stagnate amid negative interest rates.

Related Topics

World Business Japan March September Stocks Market From Government Share Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

After A Highly Successful Pre-order Phase, HUAWEI ..

30 minutes ago

Kremlin Will Not Pay Attention to Western 'Concern ..

1 minute ago

Saroj Khan, choreographer of over 2,000 Bollywood ..

1 minute ago

38 vehicles impounded, fine imposed over SOPs viol ..

1 minute ago

Europe radioactivity likely linked to nuclear reac ..

1 minute ago

ADC visits under construction coronavirus testing ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.