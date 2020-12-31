UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus-hit British Airways Secures 2bn Loan

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 09:35 PM

Virus-hit British Airways secures 2bn loan

British Airways, facing slumping demand due to coronavirus, has secured a 2.0-billion ($2.7-billion, 2.2-billion euros) loan, parent group IAG said Thursday as it also unveiled a Brexit-propelled overhaul

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :British Airways, facing slumping demand due to coronavirus, has secured a 2.0-billion ($2.7-billion, 2.2-billion euros) loan, parent group IAG said Thursday as it also unveiled a Brexit-propelled overhaul.

BA, which is slashing thousands of jobs as it battles to survive fallout from the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, also currently faces industrial action in a pay dispute with cargo workers at London's Heathrow airport.

"International Airlines Group (IAG) announces that British Airways has received commitments for a five-year term-loan Export Development Guarantee Facility of 2.0 billion underwritten by a syndicate of banks, partially guaranteed by UK Export Finance (UKEF)," the aviation giant said in a statement.

"British Airways expects to drawdown the facility in January 2021 subject to agreement of final terms with the lenders and UKEF." UK Export Finance is a state-backed agency which guarantees finance for British companies in order to help them win valuable exports.

The loan, which includes restrictions on dividend payments by the airline to IAG, is aimed at helping BA tap into an anticipated vaccine-driven recovery in global aviation next year.

"The proceeds from the UKEF facility will be used to enhance liquidity and provide British Airways with the operational and strategic flexibility to take advantage of a partial recovery in demand for air travel in 2021 as Covid-19 vaccines are distributed worldwide," IAG said.

The European travel giant noted it had "strong liquidity" with cash and undrawn facilities of 8.0 billion Euros in total, excluding the new loan.

IAG, whose portfolio also includes Ireland's Aer Lingus and Spain's Iberia, added separately that it has conducted an overhaul to ensure compliance with EU laws following Britain's final exit from the bloc.

"International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) has implemented plans to ensure that its EU licensed airlines continue to comply with EU ownership and control rules following Brexit," it said.

"These remedial plans were approved by national regulators in Spain and Ireland and, as required, the EU has been notified about them.

"The plans include the implementation of a national ownership structure for Aer Lingus and changes to the group's long-standing national ownership structure in Spain."IAG's own board of directors has also been changed so that it has a majority of independent EU non-executive directors.

Related Topics

Loan Exports London Ireland Spain United Kingdom Brexit January From Agreement Billion Jobs Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima greets spouses of world leaders on ..

6 minutes ago

Cavani banned over 'negrito' social media post

55 seconds ago

Year 2020 remained peaceful due to smart e-policin ..

57 seconds ago

Khalifa sends New Year greetings to world leaders

21 minutes ago

Govt making efforts to eliminate COVID-19, corrupt ..

3 minutes ago

Lahore High Court dismisses petitions for MDCAT pa ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.