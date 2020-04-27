Virus-hit British PM back to work with hope but no lockdown change

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday made his first public appearance since being hospitalised with coronavirus three weeks ago, saying Britain was beginning to "turn the tide" on the outbreak but rejecting growing calls to ease a nationwide lockdown

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday made his first public appearance since being hospitalised with coronavirus three weeks ago, saying Britain was beginning to "turn the tide" on the outbreak but rejecting growing calls to ease a nationwide lockdown.

In a statement in Downing Street marking his return to work, looking thinner and with his trademark blond hair a little longer, Johnson apologised for being away "for much longer than I would have liked".

He thanked the British people for heeding a month of stay-at-home orders, which have helped stem the spread of COVID-19, although more than 20,000 people have already died from the virus.

Their efforts had ensured the state-run National Health Service was not overwhelmed, "and that is how and why we are now beginning to turn the tide", the 55-year-old said.