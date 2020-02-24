Virus-hit China postpones parliament for first time in decades

China decided Monday to postpone its annual parliament session for the first time since the Cultural Revolution, as the country battles the coronavirus outbreak

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :China decided Monday to postpone its annual parliament session for the first time since the Cultural Revolution, as the country battles the coronavirus outbreak.

Top Communist Party leaders including President Xi Jinping attend each year's gathering of the National People's Congress, which rubber-stamps bills, budgets and personnel moves already decided by the party.

But much of China has ground to a halt in the battle against an outbreak that has infected nearly 80,000 people and claimed more than 2,500 lives.

The NPC's Standing Committee met Monday and decided it was "appropriate to postpone" the parliament, which was due to start on March 5, according to state broadcaster CCTV. It will decide later on a new date.

For many top officials who would normally attend the meeting, tackling the virus in their home regions has been made a priority.

And Beijing has imposed quarantine measures on those arriving from other parts of China, a practical challenge for a gathering of nearly 3,000 delegates.

Holding the event would have meant bad optics with China's leaders arriving in face masks for a meeting that is highly stage-managed to present the image of a Communist Party in perfect control of the country.

Ling Li, a lecturer on Chinese politics at the University of Vienna, said in advance of the announcement that maintaining the NPC conference next month would be "unreasonable.""(It would) signal a desperate effort of the authorities to keep up the appearance of political normality, which is not there," she said.

At the same meeting officials declared an immediate and "comprehensive" ban on the trade and consumption of wild animals, a practice believed responsible for the coronavirus outbreak.