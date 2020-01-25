Virus-hit Chinese city to build second new hospital to treat cases: state media

A central Chinese city that is the epicentre of a new SARS-like virus outbreak is building a second hospital "within half a month" to treat cases, state media reported Saturday

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :A central Chinese city that is the epicentre of a new SARS-like virus outbreak is building a second hospital "within half a month" to treat cases, state media reported Saturday.

According to the People's Daily, the new hospital will add 1,300 hospital beds, in addition to another new facility which is being built in Wuhan to deal with the outbreak -- reportedly within 10 days.