Virus-Hit Community of Madrid Orders Closure of All Bars, Restaurants - Reports

The government of the Autonomous Community of Madrid has ordered the closure of all bars and restaurants in the region, including in the Spanish capital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Cadena SER radio reported on Friday, citing cabinet sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The government of the Autonomous Community of Madrid has ordered the closure of all bars and restaurants in the region, including in the Spanish capital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Cadena SER radio reported on Friday, citing cabinet sources.

The community's president, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, announced the measures at an emergency government meeting, according to the radio.

Madrid is the main hotbed of outbreak in Spain. The Madrid authorities have already shut down schools, universities, museums, theaters and libraries.

Spain has so far confirmed over 4,200 COVID-19 cases and 120 fatalities, according to the Health Ministry.