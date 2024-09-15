Virus-hit Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Asian Champions League Opener
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2024 | 04:10 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Cristiano Ronaldo was diagnosed on Sunday with a viral infection and will miss Al Nassr's Asian Champions League opener this week at Iraq's Al Shorta.
The Portuguese veteran is targeting Asia's top club crown to add to his long list of achievements when the competition kicks off on Monday.
"Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo was not feeling well today and was diagnosed with a viral infection," said a club statement posted on social media platform X on Sunday.
"The team's doctor confirmed he needs to rest and stay at home. As a result he will not be travelling with the team to Iraq today. We wish our captain a speedy recovery."
The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward saw his first attempt with the Saudi side Al Nassr end in a quarter-final penalty shootout defeat to eventual champions Al Ain earlier this year.
Now rebranded as the Asian Champions League Elite, Al Nassr and the other teams from Saudi Arabia will be a major threat after spending vast sums of money in the last two years on the likes of Ronaldo and Neymar.
England forward Ivan Toney was the latest big name to swap Europe for Saudi when he left Brentford for Al Ahli last month for more than $45 million.
As part of the new-look competition, Saudi Arabia -- which is expected to host the 2034 World Cup -- will stage a mini knockout tournament from the quarter-finals onward to decide the champions, who will take home at least $12 million.
Al Nassr, Al Ahli and Neymar's Al Hilal will all be involved when the Champions League Elite launches on Monday with a new format that splits 24 teams evenly into two groups of East and West.
Each team will play eight different opponents in the group stage.
The top eight teams from each zone will play in the last 16 over two legs in March, before the action moves to the final stages in Saudi Arabia from April 25 to May 4.
