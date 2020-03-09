UrduPoint.com
Virus-hit Cruise Ship Prepares To Dock In California

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 10:26 PM

Virus-hit cruise ship prepares to dock in California

Thousands of people stranded on a cruise ship off California due to a coronavirus outbreak were to start disembarking Monday in what officials said would be an "unprecedented and difficult" landing

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Thousands of people stranded on a cruise ship off California due to a coronavirus outbreak were to start disembarking Monday in what officials said would be an "unprecedented and difficult" landing.

No time has been given for the disembarkation, but fences have been put up at Oakland port and buses and flights were lined up to ferry the more than 2,000 passengers, who will go into treatment, be placed in quarantine or returnedto their home countries in the case of non-US citizens.

The Grand Princess, which has 21 confirmed novel coronavirus infections among its 3,500 passengers and crew, appeared to be moving toward the coast Monday, according to ship tracker Cruisin.

