Virus-hit cruise ship to dock in Oakland around 19 GMT: port

A cruise ship stranded off the California coast due to a coronavirus outbreak was expected to dock in Oakland at around 19 GMT on Monday

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :A cruise ship stranded off the California coast due to a coronavirus outbreak was expected to dock in Oakland at around 19 GMT on Monday.

"The Grand Princess will arrive at around noon today," a spokesman for the port of Oakland told AFP.

The ship, which has 21 confirmed novel coronavirus infections among its 3,500 passengers and crew, has been sitting off the coast since last Wednesday while authorities figured out how to get people safely ashore without spreading the virus.