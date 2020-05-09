UrduPoint.com
Virus-hit Iran Holds Friday Prayers For First Time In Months

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 09th May 2020 | 01:22 AM

Virus-hit Iran holds Friday prayers for first time in months

Virus-hit Iran allowed worshippers to attend Friday prayers for the first time in more than two months, but the capital remains under restrictions amid the deadliest coronavirus outbreak

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ):Virus-hit Iran allowed worshippers to attend Friday prayers for the first time in more than two months, but the capital remains under restrictions amid the deadliest coronavirus outbreak.

Since reporting its first cases in mid-February, the Islamic republic has struggled to contain the spread of the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.

The government on Friday urged Iranians to take social distancing "more seriously" as it announced more than 1,500 new cases of coronavirus infection in the Middle East's hardest-hit country.

In order to contain the spread of the disease, Iran has taken various restrictive measures, without ever imposing a lockdown or quarantine.

Schools have been shut, major events postponed and inter-city travel banned since mid-March as part of those efforts.

But cash-strapped Iran has allowed a gradual reopening of shops since April 11.

It gave the green light for the reopening of mosques on Monday in about 30 percent of the counties where the risk of renewed outbreaks is considered low.

- Mask-clad worshippers - But mosques remain shuttered in the capital.

State television broadcast footage of worshippers attending Friday prayers at a mosque in East Azerbaijan province.

They were seen wearing masks and sitting farther apart than usual in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

The authority in charge of organising Friday prayers said they would be held in 180 locations, describing it as a "great honour".

