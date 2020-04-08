Virus-hit Iran urges IMF to approve its loan request

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani appealed to the International Monetary Fund Wednesday to approve a $5 billion emergency loan request to combat its novel coronavirus outbreak

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Iran's President Hassan Rouhani appealed to the International Monetary Fund Wednesday to approve a $5 billion emergency loan request to combat its novel coronavirus outbreak.

"I urge all international organisations to fulfil their duties," Rouhani said during a cabinet meeting.

"We are a member of the IMF... if there's going to be any discrimination between Iran and others in giving loans, neither us nor world opinion will tolerate it," he said in televised remarks.

Iran announced on March 12 that it had requested the loan from the IMF to help fight what was then one of the world's deadliest COVID-19 outbreaks.