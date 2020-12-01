Virus-hit Mexico 'in bad shape', says WHO

Mexico is in "bad shape" and needs to get serious in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization's director-general said on Monday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Mexico is in "bad shape" and needs to get serious in tackling the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization's director-general said on Monday.

"Mexico is in bad shape," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference. "The number of cases doubled and the number of deaths doubled... we would like to ask Mexico to be very serious."