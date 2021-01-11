UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus-hit Shijiazhuang Ensures Heating, Gas Supply

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 02:43 PM

Virus-hit Shijiazhuang ensures heating, gas supply

The northern Chinese city of Shijiazhuang has taken a raft of measures to ensure heating, gas and water supply as residents observe home quarantine amid a new cluster outbreak of COVID-19

SHIJIAZHUANG (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The northern Chinese city of Shijiazhuang has taken a raft of measures to ensure heating, gas and water supply as residents observe home quarantine amid a new cluster outbreak of COVID-19.

All residents in Shijiazhuang, capital of Hebei Province, have been told to stay at home for two weeks since Jan. 6. The city has registered more than 200 confirmed cases since the beginning of this year.

The city's heating supply center said supply to residents has been increased during the epidemic to ensure no noticeable drop in room temperatures in houses.

Its personnel are on duty around the clock to deal with any disruption in heating supply, according to the center.

The main water supplier in Shijiazhuang also said it would start 24-hour monitoring of the city's water pressure and step up quality checks.

The city's gas center said it had negotiated with suppliers to ensure adequate supply.

To prevent accidents, inspectors would use infrared devices to check household gas facilities without the need to enter homes, the center said.

On Sunday, Shijiazhuang reported 77 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 49 asymptomatic cases, accounting for the bulk of the country's daily total.

The postal administration of Shijiazhuang said about 25,000 couriers are returning to work to deliver daily necessities to stay-at-home residents, as the city's courier service resumed on Sunday

Related Topics

Water China Gas Sunday

Recent Stories

Systemic Freedom Restrictions Impacted Scale of El ..

41 seconds ago

Thailand reports 249 new COVID-19 cases

43 seconds ago

5.1-magnitude quake hits 125 km ESE of Akutan, Ala ..

44 seconds ago

Infant killed, six of a family injured in accident ..

46 seconds ago

Kazakh Ruling Party Nur Otan Securing Lead in Parl ..

3 minutes ago

Spanish Police Detain 3 Suspected Terrorists of Ma ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.