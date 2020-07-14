Virus-hit Virgin Atlantic airline lands 1.2 bn rescue

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Virus-hit airline Virgin Atlantic, part-owned by British tycoon Richard Branson, said Tuesday it had secured its future thanks to private recapitalisation worth 1.2 billion ($1.5 billion).

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Virus-hit airline Virgin Atlantic, part-owned by British tycoon Richard Branson, said Tuesday it had secured its future thanks to private recapitalisation worth 1.2 billion ($1.5 billion).

"Virgin Atlantic has reached a major milestone towards securing its future today, by announcing plans for a private-only solvent recapitalisation... following the severe impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy, the nation and the travel and aviation industry," it said in a statement.

The news comes after Virgin Atlantic in May announced plans to axe more than 3,000 jobs as the pandemic grounded a large number of passenger jets.

Branson meanwhile warned that Virgin Atlantic would collapse unless it received financial aid from the UK government to weather the crisis.

With the state unwilling to help save the 36-year-old airline, Virgin scrambled around for a privately-funded package -- which it has secured withthe help of Delta Air Lines, which owns 49 percent of the carrier.