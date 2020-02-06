UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Hit Wuhan Speeds Up Diagnosis Of Patients

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 03:01 PM

Virus hit Wuhan speeds up diagnosis of patients

As more hospitals and qualified third-party institutions join in, Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel corona-virus outbreak, is now able to test nearly 4,200 nucleic acid samples per day, local authorities said

WUHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :As more hospitals and qualified third-party institutions join in, Wuhan, the epicenter of the novel corona-virus outbreak, is now able to test nearly 4,200 nucleic acid samples per day, local authorities said.

Apart from provincial and municipal centers for disease control and prevention, 25 hospitals and 12 qualified third-party institutions are also able to conduct nucleic acid testing, according to the Hubei Provincial Health Commission.

As of Monday, the novel corona-virus nucleic acid testing capability of Wuhan had been increased to 4,196 samples per day from the initial 200 samples.

Computed tomography (CT) imaging has also been added as an auxiliary testing method in Hubei, according to the latest diagnosis and treatment plan by the National Health Commission released Thursday.

This suggests that the diagnosis of the novel corona-virus in the province will no longer be solely dependent on nucleic acid test results.

"The nucleic acid test result is the gold standard for the final diagnosis of novel corona-virus infections, but those who have a negative nucleic acid test result may see positive CT imaging results," said Zhang Xiaochun with the Zhongnan Hospital of Wuhan University.

It takes us time to learn about the novel corona-virus as well as testing and treatment for the disease, she said, adding that the method may help ease the difficulty in conducting nucleic acid tests in a short period of time, helping control the epidemic.

"CT imaging is more convenient and accessible in Primary hospitals. It will help reduce cross-infection, controlling the infection source and cutting off the transmission route because the patients, as soon as they are diagnosed, will be put under medical observation and receive necessary treatment," she said.

More hospital beds are also made available as the city is racing against time to turn public facilities into makeshift hospitals.

The first such hospital converted from an exhibition center began accepting patients Wednesday. The hospital can provide about 1,600 beds to infected patients.

Two other public facilities have also been turned into hospitals, with a total of 2,800 beds. They started to take in patients with mild symptoms late Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, a total of 10,117 confirmed cases of the novel corona-virus infection had been reported in Wuhan.

Related Topics

Wuhan May Gold From

Recent Stories

Three-day international puppet festival kicks off ..

1 minute ago

Putin, Erdogan May Meet to Discuss Idlib De-Escala ..

6 minutes ago

Sharif family members would have awarded if they h ..

28 minutes ago

New &#039;Think Science World Fair&#039; to take p ..

32 minutes ago

Global fears rise as more China virus cases found ..

6 minutes ago

Kremlin Says No Concrete Plans for Putin, Erdogan ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.