Virus infections top 15 million in Europe: AFP tally

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The number of coronavirus infections in Europe climbed past 15 million on Tuesday, according to an AFP tally from official sources.

The continent is the worst-hit region in the world, ahead of Latin America and the Caribbean which together have recorded 12.1 million cases and Asia with 11.5 million.

Globally more than 55 million Covid-19 infections have been registered since the pandemic began early in the year.