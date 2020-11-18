UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Infections Top 15 Million In Europe: AFP Tally

Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 12:25 AM

Virus infections top 15 million in Europe: AFP tally

The number of coronavirus infections in Europe climbed past 15 million on Tuesday, according to an AFP tally from official sources

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :The number of coronavirus infections in Europe climbed past 15 million on Tuesday, according to an AFP tally from official sources.

The continent is the worst-hit region in the world, ahead of Latin America and the Caribbean which together have recorded 12.1 million cases and Asia with 11.5 million.

Globally more than 55 million Covid-19 infections have been registered since the pandemic began early in the year.

Related Topics

World Europe From Asia Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Bahrain

50 minutes ago

Turkish Parliament Approves Sending Turkish Milita ..

47 minutes ago

CSTO Could Not Enter Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict as ..

49 minutes ago

Over 33,000 Civilians Flee Northern Mozambique Ami ..

23 minutes ago

Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Almost Agreed on Octobe ..

23 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Costa R ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.