UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Not Less Potent, WHO Says After Italian Doctor Claim

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 12:54 AM

Virus not less potent, WHO says after Italian doctor claim

The World Health Organization stressed Monday that the new coronavirus has not suddenly become less pathogenic, following claims by a leading Italian doctor that COVID-19 had lost some of its potency

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization stressed Monday that the new coronavirus has not suddenly become less pathogenic, following claims by a leading Italian doctor that COVID-19 had lost some of its potency.

"We need to be exceptionally careful not to create a sense that, all of a sudden, the virus, by its own volition, has now decided to be less pathogenic. It is not the case at all," WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan told a virtual press briefing.

Related Topics

World Doctor All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Loyal Emiratis are capable of defending our soil: ..

41 minutes ago

UAE Council for Climate Change and Environment rev ..

41 minutes ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

56 minutes ago

DME August Oman Crude trades above $40 per barrel ..

56 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs Dubai Executive Council ..

2 hours ago

UAE stock exchanges close in green Monday

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.