Virus outbreak at Philippine jail fuels calls for prisoner releases

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Eighteen guards and inmates at a jam-packed Philippine prison have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Friday, heightening fears of a rapid spread of the illness inside the country's jails.

Another 30 prisoners were showing symptoms inside the Quezon City Jail in the capital Manila -- a facility so crowded that inmates take turns sleeping on staircases and open-air basketball courts.

The outbreak has fuelled calls from rights groups for the early release of prisoners charged with non-violent offences as well as the sick and elderly in an effort to ease congestion and lower the risk of transmission.

The Philippines has a steadily rising number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with 5,878 infections and 387 deaths as of Friday.

Social distancing is all but impossible in the prison system, where cells sometimes operate at five times' capacity.