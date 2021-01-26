UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus-plagued Italy In Political Turmoil After Prime Minister Quits

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 10:46 PM

Virus-plagued Italy in political turmoil after Prime Minister quits

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned Tuesday in the hope of forming a new government after weeks of turmoil in his ruling coalition, leaving Italy rudderless as it battles the deadly coronavirus pandemic

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned Tuesday in the hope of forming a new government after weeks of turmoil in his ruling coalition, leaving Italy rudderless as it battles the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

He will stay on in a caretaker capacity while President Sergio Mattarella, the ultimate arbiter of Italian political crises, discusses the next steps with party political leaders, starting Wednesday.

The centre-left coalition that has led Italy since September 2019 was dealt a fatal blow earlier this month by the withdrawal of former premier Matteo Renzi's small but crucial Italia Viva party.

Ahead of a key vote in parliament that he looked set to lose, Conte submitted his resignation to Mattarella, the first step in trying to form a new government with a strengthened majority.

Conte's exit, which follows weeks of tensions between him and Renzi over the government's handling of the pandemic, barely caused a ripple on the financial markets.

But it leaves a vacuum at the top of the eurozone's third largest economy as a major decision looms on how to spend billions of Euros in European Union recovery funds.

Renzi had criticised Conte's 220-billion-euro ($267 billion) spending plan as a wasted opportunity to address some of Italy's long-term structural problems.

"Italy's political crisis could hinder attempts to agree and implement a credible post-pandemic growth strategy," the Fitch ratings agency said in a statement.

- Everything more difficult - Italy was the first European country to face the full force of the pandemic and has since suffered badly, with the economy plunged into recession and deaths still rising by around 400 a day.

Parts of the country remain under partial lockdown and the vaccination programme has slowed -- a problem the government has blamed on delays in deliveries from pharma giant Pfizer.

"With a government that has resigned, everything will be slower and more difficult," warned Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, one of the leaders of the populist Five Star Movement (M5S), the largest in parliament.

He urged lawmakers to get behind Conte, saying: "It is the moment of truth, in these hours we will know who defends and loves our nation and who only thinks of their own benefit." Conte survived a vote of confidence in parliament last week but failed to secure an overall majority in the upper house, the Senate.

With his government set to lose a vote on judicial reform on Wednesday or Thursday, the premier resigned to preempt a defeat that would have made his position untenable.

- Ditch Conte? - But it is far from clear that Conte can convince the president he can form another government, noted Wolfango Piccoli of the Teneo consultancy.

If he fails, the M5S and the other main coalition partner, the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), could "ditch Conte and look for another candidate" to head a new coalition government.

Despite condemning Renzi for causing the crisis, the PD is already making overtures to bring his Italia Viva party back into the fold.

PD Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini told La Repubblica newspaper that Conte is "irreplaceable" but said it was time for the ruling coalition to regroup, Italia Viva included, around "a new political pact" lasting until 2023.

All the ruling parties want to avoid snap elections, which opinion polls suggest would hand power to the centre-right opposition comprising billionaire former premier Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia and Matteo Salvini's far-right League party.

Conte, a once obscure law professor, has already led two governments of different political shades since taking office after the 2018 general election.

The first was a fractious and unashamedly populist coalition between M5S and Salvini's League, which ended when the latter pulled out in August 2019.

Conte went on to preside over another unlikely coalition -- the so-called Conte II government -- between M5S and the PD, two former sworn enemies.

Related Topics

Senate Prime Minister Defence Minister Parliament Vote European Union Italy August September 2018 2019 Market From Government Top Billion Election 2018 Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Operation Smile UAE celebrates its 10th Anniversar ..

18 minutes ago

UK Exports Arms to Countries on Own Restricted Lis ..

2 minutes ago

DC reviews PAMCO, MCL agreement

2 minutes ago

National Assembly rejects eight bills, refers four ..

2 minutes ago

Disinfo Lab heads brief EU parliament on Indian Ch ..

22 minutes ago

Work on various projects including 275 bridges fro ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.