Virus prompts Beijing city to close indoor social venues

Beijing officials said Monday they will close all indoor sports and entertainment venues as the capital ramps up controls to tackle a fresh outbreak of coronavirus

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Beijing officials said Monday they will close all indoor sports and entertainment venues as the capital ramps up controls to tackle a fresh outbreak of coronavirus.

City official Xu Ying told reporters that all areas must "strengthen public space disinfection and temporarily close sports and recreation indoor facilities", as well as increase temperature checks and keep out non-residents.