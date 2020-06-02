UrduPoint.com
Virus, Protests Lay Bare 'endemic Racial Discrimination' In US: UN Rights Chief

The UN rights chief said Tuesday the coronavirus pandemic's disproportionate impact on ethnic minorities in the US and the protests triggered by George Floyd's death were exposing "endemic inequalities" that must be addressed

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :The UN rights chief said Tuesday the coronavirus pandemic's disproportionate impact on ethnic minorities in the US and the protests triggered by George Floyd's death were exposing "endemic inequalities" that must be addressed.

"This virus is exposing endemic inequalities that have too long been ignored," Michelle Bachelet said in a statement.

She added that "in the United States, protests triggered by the killing of George Floyd are highlighting not only police violence against people of colour, but also inequalities in health, education, employment and endemic racial discrimination".

