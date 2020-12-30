Virus rates show Germany 'still very far from normality': minister

Germany remains far from a return to normal life amid persistently high coronavirus rates, Germany's health minister said Wednesday as the daily death toll crossed 1,000 for the first time

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Germany remains far from a return to normal life amid persistently high coronavirus rates, Germany's health minister said Wednesday as the daily death toll crossed 1,000 for the first time.

"The infection and death figures show that we are still very far from normality," Jens Spahn told reporters in Berlin.

"I don't see how, in this situation, we can return to how things were before the lockdown," he added.