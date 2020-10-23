Virus situation in 23 EU countries and UK of 'serious concern': health agency

The EU's disease control agency warned on Friday that transmission levels of Covid-19 in 23 member countries and the United Kingdom were now of "serious concern"

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The EU's disease control agency warned on Friday that transmission levels of Covid-19 in 23 member countries and the United Kingdom were now of "serious concern".

All EU countries except Cyprus, Estonia, Finland and Greece fall into that category, according to European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control's (ECDC) latest assessment, up from only seven countries a month ago.

"The continuing increases in Covid-19 infections... pose a major threat to public health, with most countries having a highly concerning epidemiological situation," ECDC director Andrea Ammon said in a statement.