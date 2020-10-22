Virus situation in Germany 'very serious': health institute

Germany is facing a "very serious" rise in coronavirus cases, the head of the Robert Koch Institute disease control centre said Thursday as the country reported a record 11,287 new infections

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Germany is facing a "very serious" rise in coronavirus cases, the head of the Robert Koch Institute disease control centre said Thursday as the country reported a record 11,287 new infections.

It is still possible to bring the virus under control through "systematic compliance with restrictive measures", Lothar Wieler said.

But "the overall situation has become very serious," he added.