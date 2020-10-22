UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Situation In Germany 'very Serious': Health Institute

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 01:41 PM

Virus situation in Germany 'very serious': health institute

Germany is facing a "very serious" rise in coronavirus cases, the head of the Robert Koch Institute disease control centre said Thursday as the country reported a record 11,287 new infections

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Germany is facing a "very serious" rise in coronavirus cases, the head of the Robert Koch Institute disease control centre said Thursday as the country reported a record 11,287 new infections.

It is still possible to bring the virus under control through "systematic compliance with restrictive measures", Lothar Wieler said.

But "the overall situation has become very serious," he added.

Related Topics

Germany Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mai Dubai City Half Marathon to be held under ausp ..

6 minutes ago

COAS visits areas at Chamb Sector along with LoC

9 minutes ago

Strike of GHA, lawyers,Patwris continue till fulfi ..

36 seconds ago

PM highlighted IIOJK issue at all international fo ..

37 seconds ago

Textile machinery imports reduced by 25.09%

39 seconds ago

1,000 aircrafts fly over UAE airspace a day: GACA

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.