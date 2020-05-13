Virus-slammed UK economy slumps at fastest pace since 2008

Britain's economy shrank in the first quarter at the fastest pace since the 2008 financial crisis as the country went into lockdown over the coronavirus, official data showed Wednesday, leaving it on the brink of recession with a far worse contraction to come

Gross domestic product -- the combined value of produced goods and services in the UK economy -- contracted by two percent in the January-March period after zero growth in the three months to December, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement.

First-quarter activity was impacted also by Brexit, or Britain's long-awaited departure from the European Union on January 31.

Despite the data, the UK pound managed to edge ahead against the Dollar and euro, with analysts pointing to the fact that markets had expected a bigger contraction.

London's FTSE 100 stocks index, a lesser indicator of the health of Britain's economy owing to the presence of many multinationals, was down 0.9 percent approaching midday.

Britain's second-quarter contraction is meanwhile expected to be far steeper than the first, tipping the country into recession -- which is defined as two successive quarters of contraction.

UK output dived by a record 5.8 percent in March alone, when Britain went into lockdown, the ONS added.