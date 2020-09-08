UrduPoint.com
Virus-stricken Berlusconi Improving, Says Doctor

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 09:28 PM

The health of Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is continuing to improve, his doctor said on Tuesday, after the flamboyant tycoon was taken to hospital last week with coronavirus

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The health of Italy's former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi is continuing to improve, his doctor said on Tuesday, after the flamboyant tycoon was taken to hospital last week with coronavirus.

The 83-year-old media mogul is being treated for a lung infection at San Raffaele hospital in Milan, where he has been since Thursday night.

"All monitored parameters... are reassuring," said his doctor Alberto Zangrillo, adding that his medical condition was in "constant favourable evolution".

Berlusconi tested positive for the Covid-19 illness last week after returning from a holiday at his luxury villa in Sardinia.

Two of his children -- daughter Barbara, 36, and son Luigi, 31 -- have also contracted the virus, as has his companion Marta Fascina.

Following a check-up on Thursday evening at Berlusconi's home, Zangrillo insisted that the former PM go to hospital the same night, later saying his patient was "at risk because of his age and previous illnesses".

Berlusconi had insisted a week ago that he would continue his political activities despite the positive test.

Regional elections are to be held in Italy in less than two weeks as well as a referendum on reducing the number of deputies in parliament.

