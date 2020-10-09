Virus turns London teens' Italian holiday into nightmare

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :A Sicilian holiday turned into a nightmare for a group of London teenagers who tested positive for coronavirus and have spent almost four weeks in quarantine -- with no end in sight.

Rachel Goldsmith, 18, was visiting Palermo with three friends in September when some of them began to experience symptoms of Covid-19.

What happened next is a cautionary tale for anyone trying to travel during a global pandemic.

After all testing positive, they were taken by ambulance to a hotel and put in separate rooms to self-isolate until they could show two consecutive negative tests.

One of them has since been allowed home, but the other three have had further positive results, despite showing no symptoms since September 19.

"It's been nearly four weeks, we're all feeling quite down and struggling to stay positive," Rachel told AFP by telephone from the hotel.

She said her room has a bathroom but is dirty, she has to do her laundry in the sink, and some of the food brought up on trays has contained nuts -- despite her telling them she had a nut allergy.

Rachel says she can hear a woman nearby crying, people have thrown things out of the window in apparent protest and late at night she hears shouting in the corridor "which can be scary".