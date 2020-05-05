Virus vaccine telethon raises 7.4 bn euros: EU chief

A teleconference of world leaders and philanthropists on Monday raised 7.4 billion euros ($8.1 billion) to boost the search for a coronavirus vaccine, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :A teleconference of world leaders and philanthropists on Monday raised 7.4 billion Euros ($8.1 billion) to boost the search for a coronavirus vaccine, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said.

The total falls just short of the event's target of 7.5 billion euros.