UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus Vaccine Will Be 'global Public Good': Top US Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:29 PM

Virus vaccine will be 'global public good': top US official

If the United States is the first to develop an effective vaccine against the novel coronavirus, it has to quickly share it with the world, the head of the National Institutes of Health, Francis Collins, told AFP in an interview

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :If the United States is the first to develop an effective vaccine against the novel coronavirus, it has to quickly share it with the world, the head of the National Institutes of Health, Francis Collins, told AFP in an interview.

President Donald Trump's administration has suggested that while it would share its scientific knowhow, it would prioritize the production of doses for the US population from the get-go.

But Collins said he "absolutely" agrees with the French and Chinese leaders that a vaccine should be what they have called a "global public good," and expressed particular concern for countries in Africa.

"Certainly if we had a vaccine that works, I would want to be sure as quickly as possible, it is available there (Africa) and in South America -- look at Brazil right now," Collins said.

"We have a great deal of responsibility. We, as the richest nation in the world, need not to just take care of ourselves.

That would be a terrible outcome." Collins' NIH -- one of the world's top research centers with a $42 billion budget -- is partnering with private companies in the frantic race to find a vaccine against the deadly virus, which has killed more than 320,000 people around the world.

The Trump administration has set a goal of producing 300 million doses by January -- enough to vaccinate the entire population.

But if the US succeeds, should it be required to export some of those doses to vulnerable populations in other countries, instead of offering it to otherwise healthy Americans? Collins says yes, while cautioning that any forecast is based on "a lot of hope.""Personally, I would certainly think that should be a matter of greatest attention and not sometime in 2022," he said.

"Maybe even as soon as the end of this year when we actually have the ability to do so."

Related Topics

Africa World China Budget Trump Brazil United States January From Share Top Race Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Skechers Virtual Run and Ramadan Mubarak Challenge ..

2 minutes ago

PBIF demands revolutionary measures to revive econ ..

6 minutes ago

MoI, Emiratisation Ministries: Disinfection Progra ..

16 minutes ago

KSE-100 Index closes with net loss of 225.74 point ..

18 minutes ago

Palestinian leader says annexation would end all I ..

11 minutes ago

India air travel to resume after two-month pandemi ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.