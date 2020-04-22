Most countries are still in the early stages of dealing with the new coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, adding that most people on the planet remain susceptible to COVID-19

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Most countries are still in the early stages of dealing with the new coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, adding that most people on the planet remain susceptible to COVID-19.

"Make no mistake: we have a long way to go. This virus will be with us for a long time," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference.