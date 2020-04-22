UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Virus 'will Be With Us For A Long Time': WHO

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 10:41 PM

Virus 'will be with us for a long time': WHO

Most countries are still in the early stages of dealing with the new coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, adding that most people on the planet remain susceptible to COVID-19

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Most countries are still in the early stages of dealing with the new coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, adding that most people on the planet remain susceptible to COVID-19.

"Make no mistake: we have a long way to go. This virus will be with us for a long time," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference.

Related Topics

World Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADNOC announces programmes supporting UAE-wide vol ..

11 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima orders dispatch of Ramadan packs to ..

12 minutes ago

Saudi King approves performing Taraweeh Prayer in ..

41 minutes ago

Ambulatory Healthcare Services launches child vacc ..

42 minutes ago

UAE, South Korea discuss ways of enhancing coopera ..

42 minutes ago

Ramazan bazaars not to be set up this year: Deputy ..

22 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.