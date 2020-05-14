Germany expects the coronavirus pandemic to wipe almost 100 billion euros off the 2020 tax intake, according to latest estimates Thursday from the finance ministry

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Germany expects the coronavirus pandemic to wipe almost 100 billion Euros off the 2020 tax intake, according to latest estimates Thursday from the finance ministry.

"In comparison with the tax estimate from October 2019, tax intake for 2020 will be 98.

6 billion ($106.4 billion) less than expected," the ministry estimate said.

That "is only a snapshot, the future course of the pandemic can not be forecasted yet," warned Finance Minister Olaf Scholz.