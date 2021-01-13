Virus Worsened Human Rights Condition in EU - Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) The pandemic undermined human rights in the European Union, exacerbating discrimination of sexual, religious and ethnic minorities and shutting borders to refugees, a rights pressure group said Wednesday.

In the 761-page World Report 2021, Human Rights Watch assessed the human rights situation in 100 countries, including the 27-nation bloc, the United Kingdom and aspiring EU nations.

"It's been a challenging year for rights protection in the EU, with a public health and economic crisis triggered by Covid 19 and some member states sliding deeper toward authoritarian rule," HRW Deputy Europe director Benjamin Ward said.

The impact of lockdowns and recession was felt disproportionately by people living on low incomes or in poverty.

Homeless people, Roma and migrants in crowded reception facilities faced increased health risks.

The EU's efforts to push Poland and Hungary to abide by its values were stymied by its reliance on their support for the common coronavirus recovery fund, HRW stressed. The bloc was forced to pass the budget and relief package with watered-down guarantees.

The two countries also continued their anti-LGBT drive, threatening the rights of sexual and gender minorities and women's reproductive rights.

HRW called on the bloc and its member states to uphold "fundamental rights, stand up consistently for democratic institutions, and take positive steps to tackle deepening inequalities and abuses against migrants and minorities."