VIS Finalizes Rating To Islamic Commercial Paper Of K-Electric

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 04:13 PM

VIS finalizes rating to Islamic Commercial Paper of K-Electric

With issuance of commercial paper, VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has finalised rating of single A One to K-Electric Limited's Islamic Commercial Paper of up to Rs 8 billion Including a green shoe option of up to Rs 3 billion

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019 ):With issuance of commercial paper, VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has finalised rating of single A One to K-Electric Limited's Islamic Commercial Paper of up to Rs 8 billion Including a green shoe option of up to Rs 3 billion.

The ICP-A will have a tenor of 6 months. Instrument is unsecured, non-convertible and redeemable at maturity date in bullet payment. The proceeds of the issue will be utilised for KE's working capital requirements, said a press release on Friday.

VIS has assigned entity rating of double A/A One to KE. Ratingshave been placed on "Rating Watch-Developing" status.

