Visa Abolition Agreement Between Russia, Qatar To Enter Force On February 23 - Moscow

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 10:25 PM

Visa Abolition Agreement Between Russia, Qatar to Enter Force on February 23 - Moscow

An agreement between Russia and Qatar to terminate visa requirements, signed on December 27, 2019, is set to go into effect on February 23, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) An agreement between Russia and Qatar to terminate visa requirements, signed on December 27, 2019, is set to go into effect on February 23, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

"On February 23, 2020, the agreement between the government of the Russian Federation and the government of the State of Qatar on abolishing visa requirements for the citizens of the Russian Federation and the citizens of the State of Qatar, signed in Moscow on December 27, 2019, is entering force," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the agreement, the citizens of Russia and Qatar can make cross visits that last up to 90 days within a 180-day period without requiring a visa, provided that they do not intend to work, study or reside in the corresponding foreign country.

