Visas For Around 100,000 Ukrainian Refugees In UK To Expire In 2025 - Reports

Sumaira FH Published August 03, 2023 | 06:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) About 100,000 Ukrainian refugees living in the United Kingdom will be forced to leave the country in 2025 when their visas run out, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday.

In this regard, member of the UK parliament and former justice secretary, Robert Buckland, urges the government to consider granting Ukrainians a more permanent status with a "higher degree of certainty" but without granting full citizenship, the report said.

Since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, 182,000 Ukrainians have come to the UK under the Homes for Ukraine scheme and the Ukraine Family Scheme, which granted the right to stay in the country for up to three years, the newspaper added.

