Visas for Foreigners in Russia to Be Extended by 90 Days Due to COVID-19 - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Visas for foreigners in Russia will be extended by 90 days regardless of the purpose of their visit, the Russian Interior Ministry told Sputnik.

"Foreign citizens arriving in the Russian Federation on visas will have them extended for up to 90 days, regardless of the purpose of their visit to Russia," the ministry said.

"In case of expiration of the existing visas, the period of temporary stay will also be extended with the subsequent issuance of transit visas for leaving Russia," it said.