Visas Were Not Received by Large Part of Lavrov Delegation to UNGA - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The Russian Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday that a large part of the delegation meant to go with Foreign Minister Lavrov to attend the United Nations General Assembly has not received visas to enter the United States.

"Part of the delegation that flies with the minister has been issued visas, and the majority of the delegation that flies with the minister has not yet been issued visas, we are waiting. Now it is Wednesday," Nebenzia told journalists.