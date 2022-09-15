UrduPoint.com

Visas Were Not Received By Large Part Of Lavrov Delegation To UNGA - Nebenzia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Visas Were Not Received by Large Part of Lavrov Delegation to UNGA - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The Russian Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday that a large part of the delegation meant to go with Foreign Minister Lavrov to attend the United Nations General Assembly has not received visas to enter the United States.

"Part of the delegation that flies with the minister has been issued visas, and the majority of the delegation that flies with the minister has not yet been issued visas, we are waiting. Now it is Wednesday," Nebenzia told journalists.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia United States

Recent Stories

Visas Were Not Received by Large Part of Lavrov De ..

Visas Were Not Received by Large Part of Lavrov Delegation to UNGA - Nebenzia

7 minutes ago
 PTA working to fully restore connectivity in flood ..

PTA working to fully restore connectivity in flood hit areas

7 minutes ago
 Union Rejects Deal With Largest US Freight Railroa ..

Union Rejects Deal With Largest US Freight Railroads, Strike Deadline Extended - ..

9 minutes ago
 Europe Expects Next Year's Electricity Prices to R ..

Europe Expects Next Year's Electricity Prices to Rise 10 Times From 2021 - Paris

9 minutes ago
 Tajikistan says two border guards killed in clashe ..

Tajikistan says two border guards killed in clashes with Kyrgyzstan

9 minutes ago
 Russian Citizen Klyushin's Defense to File Motions ..

Russian Citizen Klyushin's Defense to File Motions in US Court Postponing Trial ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.