Visegrad Four Countries Agree To Protect EU Southern Border From Illegal Migrants - Orban

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2022 | 01:30 AM

Visegrad Four Countries Agree to Protect EU Southern Border From Illegal Migrants - Orban

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2022) The heads of the government of Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Hungary have agreed to provide help in protecting the southern EU borders from flows of illegal migrants, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday.

"Today I asked my colleagues from V4 to consider whether they can contribute to cooperation on protection of the Serbian-Austrian-Hungarian border. I received a positive response, which is why I will propose the Serbian President (Aleksandar Vucic) and the Austrian Chancellor (Karl Nehammer) at the next trilateral meeting in Vienna to accept the proposal of the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland on protection of the southern border," Orban wrote on social media after the meeting of the Visegrad group.

Orban also noted that Hungary had been under migration pressure from eastern and southern borders, spending around 1.5 billion Euros ($1.6 billion) on their protection and preventing some 250,000 illegal border crossings in 2022.

In early October, a summit of Hungarian, Serbian and Austrian leaders took place in Budapest. Vucic discussed with Orban and Nehammer the issue of countering illegal migration and human trafficking. The leaders agreed to combine their efforts in fighting the migration crisis.

