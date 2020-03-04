Visegrad Group Prime Ministers to Meet in Prague on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Prime ministers of the Visegrad Group countries are set to gather in the Czech capital of Prague on Wednesday, March 4.

According to the government of the Czech Republic, the country's Prime Minister Andrej Babis will meet with his counterparts from Slovakia, Hungary, and Poland at the government's seat at the Straka academy.

The meeting will concentrate on the situation surrounding the coronavirus disease as well as the situation in Turkey, migration and the European Union's long-term budget.