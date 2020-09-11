UrduPoint.com
Visegrad Group Ready To Introduce Visa-Free Regime For Belarusians - Polish Prime Minister

Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:09 PM

Visegrad Group Ready to Introduce Visa-Free Regime for Belarusians - Polish Prime Minister

LUBLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The countries of the Visegrad Group (Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary) are ready to introduce a visa-free regime for citizens of Belarus, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday after a meeting of the four countries' heads of government in Lublin.

"We want to offer visa-free travel for Belarusian citizens," Moravetsky said, specifying that this is part of a whole package of measures to support Belarus.

"We want to present this package at the next meeting of the European Council," he added.

