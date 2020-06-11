Visegrad Group to Discuss EU COVID-19 Recovery Fund at Summit in Czech Republic on Thurs.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The Czech Republic is set to host a Visegrad Group summit on Thursday to discuss the European Union's COVID-19 recovery fund, border reopening and migration.

The prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia will gather at Lednice castle in South Moravia.

They plan to coordinate their stance on the EU's recovery fund designed to reboot the economies after the coronavirus.

Issues related to reopening borders and reviving tourism amid the pandemic slowdown will also take center stage. The migration situation is expected to become another focus.